Monday, October 16, 2023
FFC awarded Certificate of  Excellence by MAP in Fertilizer Sector  

Web Desk
3:03 PM | October 16, 2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) was conferred with “Certificate of  Excellence” in Fertilizer Sector at 38th Corporate Excellence Awards Ceremony organized at Karachi by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP).

FFC was represented by Brig Irfan Khan, Company Secretary and Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporate Affairs. 

The Company Secretary received the award on behalf of FFC.

This award is an acknowledgement of Best Management Practices, distinguished Corporate Governance, Industrial Laurels and Shareholders’ Value that FFC has been maintaining since its inception.

