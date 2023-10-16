FFC awarded Certificate of  Excellence by MAP in Fertilizer Sector  

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) was conferred with “Certificate of Excellence” in Fertilizer Sector at 38th Corporate Excellence Awards Ceremony organized at Karachi by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP).

FFC was represented by Brig Irfan Khan, Company Secretary and Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporate Affairs.

The Company Secretary received the award on behalf of FFC.

This award is an acknowledgement of Best Management Practices, distinguished Corporate Governance, Industrial Laurels and Shareholders’ Value that FFC has been maintaining since its inception.