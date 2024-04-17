HESCO anti-theft drive continues, 322 more connections detected

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 322 more connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves. These include 16 commercial and 306 domestic connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 293 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 23 FIRs were registered.

The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft and detection bills of 1,35,238 units were issued to them, amounting to over 3.081 million rupees. It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 222 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 12,094.8 million rupees.