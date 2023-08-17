All set to exhibit Pak mangoes at China-Eurasia Commodity Expo

BEIJING-The relevant Pakistani authorities have completed all arrangements to hold the mango gala at the China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo starting from Thursday in Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The king of fruits from Pakistan will be exhibited at the Pakistan pavilion set up at the expo scheduled to be held from August 17 to 21, Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said here on Wednesday. Pakistani traders would get a great opportunity to market different kinds of mangoes and attract Chinese buyers during expo.

Pakistani mangoes are in big demand in China and have already generated huge responses in several Chinese cities like Guangzhou, Chengdu and Beijing, and the expo would help further increase the export of mangoes to China, he told APP. Ghulam Qadir informed that the Senate of Pakistan will hold the mango exhibition at the invitation of the government of Urumqi.

Senator Rana Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan will lead a six-member delegation of the Senate of Pakistan at the opening ceremony of the expo. Responding to a question, he said that with the exhibition, we want to reach out to the Chinese companies which are interested in procuring mangoes from Pakistan and introducing this lovely fruit in China.

Our main objective is to encourage the Chinese enterprises to come to Pakistan and invest and modernize infrastructure, he said. With their help, Pakistan farmers could improve farming practices to enhance mango production and make better use of this fruit through value addition. The commercial counsellor said that Pakistan lacks cold storage facilities and the Chinese companies could set up such facilities like in China to increase the shelf life of mango which will be useful.

He said that the relevant Pakistani and Chinese authorities are discussing ways and means to enhance mango trade between the two countries through land routes. The representatives of 1,300 businesses in 40 countries including Pakistan will gather for the fourth edition of the expo which aims to deepen cooperation between Asia and Europe. On the sidelines of the expo will be trade talks, forums and workshops on regional economic cooperation. This year’s expo will focus on trade promotion and we will host a record 33 trade talks, panel discussions and workshops to promote trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

The event will also feature a seminar on the development of industries and commerce along the Silk Road. Guests from the five Central Asian countries and about 300 Chinese and international businesspeople will participate in the seminar, which will highlight the role of private businesses and provide a platform to expand Xinjiang’s cooperation with other Chinese regions and neighbouring countries. Over 1,300 businesses have confirmed their participation in the expo, including 25 of the world’s top 500 companies. A total of 40 countries and regions and seven international organizations will send representatives.