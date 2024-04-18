Thursday, April 18, 2024
NAB summons ex-federal minister, wife today

Our Staff Reporter
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Former federal minis­ter Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, both leaders of the Pa­kistan People’s Party (PPP), have been sum­moned by Accountabili­ty Court Judge Rajab Ali today (Thursday) in con­nection with a case con­cerning alleged unlawful assets.

The summons follows a request by the Nation­al Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) to expe­dite the hearing for the case, which was granted by the court. The court, upon being informed on Wednesday about the ne­cessity for an early hear­ing, promptly scheduled it and issued notices to both defendants for the hearing today (Thurs­day).

According to NAB Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, the al­legations against Arbab Alamgir and Asma Alam­gir involve the accumu­lation of illegal assets valued at over Rs330 million in Peshawar and Islamabad.

These assets reported­ly consist of residential properties, prize bonds, bank accounts, and plots. Following the comple­tion of the investigation, NAB submitted a refer­ence in the accountabili­ty court detailing the de­fendants’ movable and immovable assets.

Our Staff Reporter

