NAB summons ex-federal minister, wife today

PESHAWAR - Former federal minister Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, both leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have been summoned by Accountability Court Judge Rajab Ali today (Thursday) in connection with a case concerning alleged unlawful assets.
The summons follows a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to expedite the hearing for the case, which was granted by the court. The court, upon being informed on Wednesday about the necessity for an early hearing, promptly scheduled it and issued notices to both defendants for the hearing today (Thursday).
According to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the allegations against Arbab Alamgir and Asma Alamgir involve the accumulation of illegal assets valued at over Rs330 million in Peshawar and Islamabad.
These assets reportedly consist of residential properties, prize bonds, bank accounts, and plots. Following the completion of the investigation, NAB submitted a reference in the accountability court detailing the defendants’ movable and immovable assets.