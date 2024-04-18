Rs50m released to PDMA for rains victims

PESHAWAR - On the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the process of providing financial assistance to the families of those who have lost their lives in various incidents due to recent torrential rains has been geared up.
As an important development in this regard, Rs50 million have been released to PDMA for financial assistance to the heirs of the deceased persons in various districts.
According to the details, Rs20 million have been released for district Nowshera, and Rs5.00 million for Lower Dir, Rs3.00 million each for Swat and Malakand, Rs2.00 million each for Upper Dir and Tank, whereas Rs1.00 million have been released each for Lower Chitral, Battagram, Karak, Peshawar and Charsadda.
Besides Rs10 million have also been released for general relief in Lower Chitral. Expressing his satisfaction over the steps taken by PDMA and other relevant departments in providing relief to the rain-affected families, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government will not leave the affectees alone. Providing immediate relief to them is the first priority of the provincial government and all available resources are being utilised for this purpose, he said.
He directed the concerned authorities to carefully assess the damages in all the affected districts and to ensure that all the victims are provided with relief and assistance. He further directed to speed up work on the rehabilitation of rain-affected infrastructure so that the issues faced by general public can be resolved as soon as possible and they can return to their normal lives.
“Nothing can replace a human life, however, the provincial government not only equally shares grief of the bereaved families but it is also going all out to provide them relief and assistance,” he remarked.
The Chief Minister also prayed for the eternal peace of deceased ones and the patience for their bereaved families.