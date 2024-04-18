SHC directs formation of special team to recover abducted girls in Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has directed the Additional IG Karachi to constitute a special team to recover abducted girls and arrest those responsible for their abduction.
A two-member bench led by Justice Nimatullah Phalphoto addressed a petition concerning the disappearance of a minor girl. SSP East informed the court that a specific group is suspected of being involved in these abductions. To address the gravity of the situation, the court has directed the formation of a special investigation team from the CIA to handle cases related to the abduction of minor girls.
Highlighting a previous case, the petitioner’s counsel mentioned the disappearance of a 5-year-old girl named Seema from the Sohrab Goth area in 2022. An advertisement regarding her disappearance has been published in newspapers as per the police report.
Expressing concern over the delay in forming the special team, the court has instructed the Additional IG Karachi to personally oversee the process and ensure the team’s formation. The court has also requested a progress report at the next hearing, urging the police to take all necessary measures to recover the missing girl.
The hearing of the application has been adjourned for three weeks to allow for further investigation and progress on the case.