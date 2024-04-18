Thursday, April 18, 2024
SHC directs formation of special team to recover abducted girls in Karachi

April 18, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Sindh High Court has directed the Additional IG Karachi to constitute a special team to recover abducted girls and arrest those responsible for their abduction.

A two-member bench led by Justice Nimatullah Phalphoto addressed a petition concerning the dis­appearance of a minor girl. SSP East informed the court that a specific group is suspected of being in­volved in these abductions. To address the gravity of the situation, the court has directed the forma­tion of a special investigation team from the CIA to handle cases related to the abduction of minor girls.

Highlighting a previous case, the petition­er’s counsel mentioned the disappearance of a 5-year-old girl named Seema from the Sohrab Goth area in 2022. An advertisement regarding her disappearance has been published in news­papers as per the police report.

Expressing concern over the delay in forming the special team, the court has instructed the Ad­ditional IG Karachi to personally oversee the pro­cess and ensure the team’s formation. The court has also requested a progress report at the next hearing, urging the police to take all necessary measures to recover the missing girl.

The hearing of the application has been ad­journed for three weeks to allow for further in­vestigation and progress on the case.

