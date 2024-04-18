SZABIST traffic volunteers visit Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Following special directives from the CPO Safe City/Traffic, the Deputy Director Technical warmly welcomed a delegation of traffic volunteer students from SZABIST at Safe City Islamabad, according to a public relations officer on Wednesday. The delegation toured various facilities, including the command and control center, the data hub unit, and modern technology-equipped cameras, receiving comprehensive briefings on project procedures and benefits. Safe City Islamabad’s multifaceted role in departments such as the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, and E-Challan System, among others, was highlighted to the students, emphasizing its critical role in city safety and crime prevention.
The students learned that 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center, supported by face recognition cameras at city entry and exit points to identify suspicious individuals. Expressing gratitude, the delegation acknowledged the modern technical systems employed by Islamabad Capital Police, extending special thanks to CPO Safe City/Traffic and his team for the insightful visit. Additionally, the students met with DIG Operations Islamabad, where they were briefed on the professional capabilities of the police force and ongoing efforts to maintain peace in the federal capital.
During the meeting, DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari emphasized public responsibility in societal betterment, urging citizens to promptly report any witnessed crimes. He highlighted recent strategies implemented to combat crime and encouraged students to amplify positive aspects. Ensuring public safety remained a top priority, with continuous efforts to enhance citizen facilities and welfare initiatives for police personnel underway. Self-accountability within the department was underscored, alongside a zero-tolerance policy on bribery and excessive use of authority.