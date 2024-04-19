Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider

King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider
Agencies
1:02 AM | April 19, 2024
International

King Charles’ health condition is much worse than the Buckingham Palace acknowledges in their official statements, a source has revealed.

According to In Touch Weekly, the monarch is having difficulty in fulfilling his duties as his cancer is “eating him alive.”

They said, “King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.”

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate,” the Royal tipster revealed.

Meanwhile, a royal expert has revealed that Charles plans to play the role of a “peacemaker” between his feuding sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, upon Duke’s UK visit in May.

As reported by an insider, the monarch may host a dinner or a reception in hopes of bringing his sons together under one roof so they may talk to each other and sort out their issues.

3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Quetta

The King’s former butler, Grant Harrold, told GB News, “It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible.”

“The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it's more than likely that he could play peacemaker. He may get everyone together for a dinner or reception but it does depend on all their diaries.”

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1713424722.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024