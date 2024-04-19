King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider

King Charles’ health condition is much worse than the Buckingham Palace acknowledges in their official statements, a source has revealed.



According to In Touch Weekly, the monarch is having difficulty in fulfilling his duties as his cancer is “eating him alive.”

They said, “King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.”

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate,” the Royal tipster revealed.

Meanwhile, a royal expert has revealed that Charles plans to play the role of a “peacemaker” between his feuding sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, upon Duke’s UK visit in May.

As reported by an insider, the monarch may host a dinner or a reception in hopes of bringing his sons together under one roof so they may talk to each other and sort out their issues.

The King’s former butler, Grant Harrold, told GB News, “It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible.”

“The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it's more than likely that he could play peacemaker. He may get everyone together for a dinner or reception but it does depend on all their diaries.”