MPCL makes new gas discovery in Sindh’s Marighazj formation

KARACHI - Mari Petroleum Company Lim­ited (MPCL) has announced a major discovery of natural gas in the Marighazj Formation field located in Sindh province, Pakistan. This news comes as a welcome development for the country, which is grappling with a growing energy demand and depleting natural gas reserves.

According to MPCL, the newly discovered well has the potential to produce a significant amount of gas, estimated at around 10.5 million standard cubic feet per day. This discovery is entirely owned and operated by Mari Petroleum, and the company has already informed the Paki­stan Stock Exchange about their success. While details about the specific well depth and planned development timeline are yet to be revealed by Mari Petroleum, this discovery holds promise for bolstering Pakistan’s energy se­curity. The natural gas produced from this well can be utilized for various purposes, including generating electricity, powering industries, and domestic con­sumption. The experts say that this discovery by Mari Petroleum can have a positive ripple effect across Pakistan’s energy sector.

As Pakistan currently relies on natural gas imports to meet its energy needs. The Marighazj Formation discovery can help the country reduce its depen­dence on foreign gas suppliers and potentially lead to cost sav­ings. With an indigenous source of natural gas, Pakistan can strengthen its energy security and mitigate the risks associ­ated with fluctuations in global energy prices.