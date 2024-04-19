Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MPCL makes new gas discovery in Sindh’s Marighazj formation

Agencies
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Mari Petroleum Company Lim­ited (MPCL) has announced a major discovery of natural gas in the Marighazj Formation field located in Sindh province, Pakistan. This news comes as a welcome development for the country, which is grappling with a growing energy demand and depleting natural gas reserves.

According to MPCL, the newly discovered well has the potential to produce a significant amount of gas, estimated at around 10.5 million standard cubic feet per day. This discovery is entirely owned and operated by Mari Petroleum, and the company has already informed the Paki­stan Stock Exchange about their success. While details about the specific well depth and planned development timeline are yet to be revealed by Mari Petroleum, this discovery holds promise for bolstering Pakistan’s energy se­curity. The natural gas produced from this well can be utilized for various purposes, including generating electricity, powering industries, and domestic con­sumption. The experts say that this discovery by Mari Petroleum can have a positive ripple effect across Pakistan’s energy sector.

Punjab’s price control initiative: A welcome step

As Pakistan currently relies on natural gas imports to meet its energy needs. The Marighazj Formation discovery can help the country reduce its depen­dence on foreign gas suppliers and potentially lead to cost sav­ings. With an indigenous source of natural gas, Pakistan can strengthen its energy security and mitigate the risks associ­ated with fluctuations in global energy prices.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024