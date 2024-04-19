Threat alert: DC Pishin asks JUI to postpone public gathering

QUETTA - Pishin Deputy Commissioner (DC) Juma Dad Mandokhail on Thursday asked the leadership of Jameet Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to postpone public gathering scheduled to be held on 20th April, in Pishin district of Balochistan due to a possible threat alert. In a letter issued to the provincial leadership of JUI-F, DC warned unknown terror­ists are planning to carry out Attacks at JUI-F public gathering to be held at Pishin held on 20th April 2024 in which Maulana Fazal Rehman is go­ing to participate.

It may be recalled that the recent wave of ter­rorism cannot be ruled out in Pishin District which caused 22 deaths/injuries in the bomb blast inci­dent that occurred on 07th February 2024 in Kha­nozai. Meanwhile, firing on Levies Force mobile Patrolling on 27th March 2024 caused martyrdom of Mr Hameedullah Risaldar levies and injured three Levies personnel. Keeping in view the pos­sible threat, DC stressed the political gathering may be postponed.