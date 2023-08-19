Karachi traders refuse to pay ‘inflated’ electricity bills

KARACHI - The traders community in Karachi has announced not to pay ‘inflated’ electricity bills, issued by K-Electric (KE), rejecting the increase in power tariff on Friday. According to details, Karachi traders staged a protest at Bolton market against ‘inflated’ electricity bills, issued by K-Electric (KE). Speaking to journalists, President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA), Mohammad Rizwan Irfan, said that the business community and the people are forced to starve due to the recent inflation. “Unemployment and street crimes are on the rise,” Rizwan Irfan said, warning of a nationwide strike if the government fails to meet their demands. Sharjeel Goplani, Chairman of All City Traders Union (ACTU), said that the electricity bills have been increased by 200 per cent, saying that they will not pay the inflated power bills. Earlier in July, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) notified a massive increase in the base tariffs of electricity by up to Rs7.50 per unit at the request of the federal government. In a notification, the power regulatory authority said the new tariffs would be effective from July 1, 2023. The lifeline consumers will be exempted from the recent power tariff hike. The protected consumers using 200 units in a month will not be affected from the base tariff hike. The power tariff will be increased to Rs16.48 per unit after the hike of Rs3 for consumers using up to 100 units in a month. According to the notification, for consuming 101 to 200 units, the tariff was increased by Rs4, taking it to Rs22.95 per unit. Similarly, the power tariff has been increased by Rs5 for users consuming 201 to 300 units, taking it to Rs27.14 per unit. For consuming 301 to 400 units, the tariff was jacked up by by Rs6.5, taking it to Rs32.03 per unit. For consuming 401 to 500 units, the power tariff will be increased by Rs7.5, taking it to Rs35.24 per unit