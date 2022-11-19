Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party’s long march will enter Rawat city today where former prime minister Imran Khan will unveil next strategy.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the “final stage has arrived” in anticipation of the day Imran Khan will call supporters to converge in Rawalpindi.

“The final stage has arrived. Be prepared. Imran Khan will give a call to people today to reach Rawalpindi,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry said that PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, who are leading separate convoys, will meet at Rawat today from where the marchers would move towards Rawalpindi.