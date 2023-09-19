Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Nanoparticles and Kisspeptin

September 19, 2023
Opinions, Letters

This study investigated the use of metallic nanoparti­cles, specifically zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs), cerium oxide nanoparticles (CeO2NPs), manganese oxide nanoparticles (MnO2NPs), and kisspeptin-10, as cryoprotectants in the semen cryopreservation of beetles. 

The study was conducted by Mubashir Ali Khalique, a PhD scholar, under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman in the Department of Physiology, Uni­versity of Veterinary and Ani­mal Sciences, Lahore, Pakistan. The effects of these nanoparti­cles on sperm quality and fertility rates were examined. The results showed that the addition of 1.0 mg/ml ZnO-NPs to the cryo-dilu­ent improved frozen-thaw sperm quality. This was indicated by im­proved motility, increased antiox­idant enzymes, reduced levels of lipid peroxidation, and reactive oxygen species. 

ZnO-NPs also enhanced plasma membrane and acrosome integri­ty, leading to higher fertility rates. Similarly, the inclusion of CeO2NPs at concentrations of 25 μg/mL and 50 μg/mL mitigated the neg­ative effects of cryopreservation. These nanoparticles reduced re­active oxygen species production and lipid peroxidation, improved antioxidant enzyme activities, and enhanced sperm motility param­eters, plasma membrane integri­ty, acrosomal integrity, and DNA integrity. Ultimately, fertility rates were improved in goats insemi­nated with semen supplemented with CeO2NPs. 

The effects of MnO2NPs were also investigated, and it was found that the addition of 400 μM MnO2NPs exhibited the highest antioxidant activity. This concen­tration reduced lipid peroxidation and reactive oxygen species pro­duction, improved sperm motility parameters and DNA integrity, and resulted in higher fertility rates. 

However, higher concentra­tions of MnO2NPs had potential­ly toxic effects on sperm viability. Also, the inclusion of kisspeptin caused improved antioxidant activity and motion attributes, membrane integrity, viability, ac­rosomal integrity, and ultimately in vivo fertility at a concentration of 15 μM. However, DNA integrity was higher at 10 and 15 μM. This study demonstrated the potential benefits of metallic nanoparticles and kisspeptin as cryoprotec­tants in semen cryopreservation. ZnO-NPs, CeO2NPs, MnO2NPs, and kisspeptin exhibited anti­oxidant effects, improved sperm quality, and enhanced fertility rates in beetles.

MUBASHIR ALI KHALIQUE, HABIB UR REHMAN,

Lahore.

