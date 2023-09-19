Nanoparticles and Kisspeptin

This study investigated the use of metallic nanoparticles, specifically zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs), cerium oxide nanoparticles (CeO2NPs), manganese oxide nanoparticles (MnO2NPs), and kisspeptin-10, as cryoprotectants in the semen cryopreservation of beetles.
The study was conducted by Mubashir Ali Khalique, a PhD scholar, under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman in the Department of Physiology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Pakistan. The effects of these nanoparticles on sperm quality and fertility rates were examined. The results showed that the addition of 1.0 mg/ml ZnO-NPs to the cryo-diluent improved frozen-thaw sperm quality. This was indicated by improved motility, increased antioxidant enzymes, reduced levels of lipid peroxidation, and reactive oxygen species.
ZnO-NPs also enhanced plasma membrane and acrosome integrity, leading to higher fertility rates. Similarly, the inclusion of CeO2NPs at concentrations of 25 μg/mL and 50 μg/mL mitigated the negative effects of cryopreservation. These nanoparticles reduced reactive oxygen species production and lipid peroxidation, improved antioxidant enzyme activities, and enhanced sperm motility parameters, plasma membrane integrity, acrosomal integrity, and DNA integrity. Ultimately, fertility rates were improved in goats inseminated with semen supplemented with CeO2NPs.
The effects of MnO2NPs were also investigated, and it was found that the addition of 400 μM MnO2NPs exhibited the highest antioxidant activity. This concentration reduced lipid peroxidation and reactive oxygen species production, improved sperm motility parameters and DNA integrity, and resulted in higher fertility rates.
However, higher concentrations of MnO2NPs had potentially toxic effects on sperm viability. Also, the inclusion of kisspeptin caused improved antioxidant activity and motion attributes, membrane integrity, viability, acrosomal integrity, and ultimately in vivo fertility at a concentration of 15 μM. However, DNA integrity was higher at 10 and 15 μM. This study demonstrated the potential benefits of metallic nanoparticles and kisspeptin as cryoprotectants in semen cryopreservation. ZnO-NPs, CeO2NPs, MnO2NPs, and kisspeptin exhibited antioxidant effects, improved sperm quality, and enhanced fertility rates in beetles.
