817 held for selling Roti at higher rate in 5 days

LAHORE - A meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at Civil Secretariat, was informed here on Friday that implementation of re­duced price of roti was being ensured across Punjab on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The meet­ing was told that 817 people had been arrested over violation of the orders, 347 cases registered and Rs. 11.7 million fine imposed collective­ly during the last five days. A report regarding the actions was presented during the meeting. The adminis­trative secretaries of industries and food departments, Chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting, while all divisional commis­sioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

The chief secretary said that reduc­tion in the price of roti was a great initiative of the Punjab government to provide relief to people, adding that implementation at new rates would be ensured in any case. He mentioned that the new price of roti was fixed, keeping in mind the cut in the price of flour and other expenses, adding that there was no justification for selling roti at a higher price now. He directed that price control mag­istrates to remain active in the field for monitoring rates. The secretary industries gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that so far more than 22,000 ‘Tandoors’ had been in­spected and 94 of those sealed.