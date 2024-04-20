Saturday, April 20, 2024
ATC extends interim bails of Aleema, Uzma Khan in Jinnah House attack case
Web Desk
10:42 AM | April 20, 2024
An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Saturday extended interim bails of 34 accused including sisters of PTI founder Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in Jinnah House attack case.

The court heard the bail pleas of 34 accused including the sisters of PTI founder Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

Arshad Javed, the duty judge of the anti-terrorism court, heard the bail pleas. The sisters of the PTI founder appeared before the court after expiry of the interim bail.

The court ordered the interim bail of 34 accused, including the sisters of PTI founder, to be extended till May 21 while asking the investigating officer to submit a complete investigation report on the next hearing.

Protests had broken out across Pakistan after the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court last year on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713575746.jpg

