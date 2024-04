Govt approves army deployment for security during by-polls

The Federal Government on Saturday approved the deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces personnel during by-elections.

As per details, Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces troops will perform duties as a rapid response force.

The deployment of armed forces personnel was approved on the request of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) ahead of the by-elections in different districts of the province.

According to the details, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in those districts where by-elections are being held that included Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal and Gujarat.

Section 144 of CrPC is enforced in Bhakkar, Wazirabad, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan. A notification issued in this regard read that the Section 144 would remain enforced from April 18 to 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections in around two dozen National and provincial assembly constituencies will be held on April 21 (Sunday).

The campaign for by-polls on 22 NA, PA seats ended on midnight of April 19 and 20.

According to the commission, by-elections will be held for five vacant seats of the National Assembly; 12 of the Punjab Assembly, two each of the Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa and Balochistan legislatures as well as one of the Sindh Assembly.

All necessary arrangements for the by-elections have been finalised by ECP. Polling will commence at 8 am and continue until 5 pm.

Over 6.23 million ballot papers have been printed for the elections. Specifically, white ballot papers have been printed for both the national and provincial assemblies.

In Punjab, 174 candidates are vying for positions, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 49 candidates in the running.

Punjab boasts 21.77 million male and 18.67 million female registered voters, who will exercise their democratic rights. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will see 1.471 million voters participate in the by-elections.

For the National Assembly constituency NA-196 in Sindh, 4.239 million voters are eligible to vote. Five candidates will compete in this constituency, which will have 933 polling stations.

In Balochistan, 125 polling stations have been established across two provincial constituencies, where 163,000 voters will cast their votes.

To address any concerns or complaints, a control room will be set up in the provincial election commissioners’ offices.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asifa Bhutto has been elected unopposed from National Assembly Constituency NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad, while Zubair Junejo has been elected unopposed from Sindh Assembly Constituency PS 80 Dadu.