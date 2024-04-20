KE seizes 250kg of wires used in 350 illegal connections

KARACHI - Amid increasing circular debt and rising line losses, a nationwide effort is being made to counter electricity theft. K-Electric (KE) has also been collaborating with law enforcement agencies to tackle the challenge of electricity theft in Karachi, pursuing action against those involved in theft and removing kundas from the network to enable a safer and reliable supply of electricity. Recent action was taken across multiple sites in Ajmer Nagri and adjoining neighborhoods of New Karachi, where 350 illegal connections were apprehended, collectively using 250kg of wires to steal electricity from the network.

Power infrastructure is installed in compliance with strict engineering and safety parameters by qualified professionals. Notwithstanding that use of kundas is illegal, such makeshift interventions also bypass the safety protocols, creating a grave safety hazard for residents and increasing the risk of short circuits, fires, and disruptions to the power supply. Spokesperson KE appreciated the support of law enforcement agencies and various organizations in addressing the challenge of electricity theft, reiterating that the company extends its fullest support to customers, area representatives and elected officials who wish to work with company to address this issue together. This same spirit has enabled KE to establish facilitation camps to support customers with bill payment amid tough economic conditions. Even throughout month of Ramazan, KE’s distribution teams held 40 such camps across city.