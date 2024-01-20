Five killed, 15 injured in car-van-truck collision

SEHWAN SHARIF - At least five people were killed and 15 others injured in multiple collision of vehicles on Indus Highway on Friday. According to details, an over speeding car, van and a truck collided near Manjhand at Koreja Goth area of Sehwan Sharif. As a result of accident, five people were killed on the spot while 15 others sustained injuries. Police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital. According to hospital sources, condition of various injured people was critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.