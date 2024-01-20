Saturday, January 20, 2024
Five killed, 15 injured in car-van-truck collision

Agencies
January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SEHWAN SHARIF  -  At least five people were killed and 15 others injured in multi­ple collision of vehicles on Indus Highway on Friday. According to details, an over speeding car, van and a truck collided near Manjhand at Koreja Goth area of Sehwan Sharif. As a result of accident, five people were killed on the spot while 15 others sustained injuries. Police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and in­jured to hospital. According to hospital sources, condition of various injured people was crit­ical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.

Agencies

