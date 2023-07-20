Ecnec approves development projects worth billions of rupees

ISLAMABAD-The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved various development projects costing billions of rupees including the “Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme” to be executed by Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad.

The ECNEC meeting, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq, has approved a Project of Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives titled “Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme” to be executed by Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad at a rationalized cost of Rs16,801.230 million including FEC of Rs15,166.250 million. The project is to be financed by the federal government. The project is to be completed within two years i.e. 2023-2025. The ECNEC also considered and approved a project of the Aviation Division titled “Modernization of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan (MHSP)” at a cost of Rs14,498.875 million to be executed in the whole country by Pakistan Meteorological Department. The project is financed by the World Bank as a component of “Post-flood 2022 Reconstruction Program”.

A project of Ministry of Water Resources titled “Water Requirement for K-IV Project Improvement of Kalri Baghar Feeder & Keenjhar Lake – Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) Lining of Karli Baghar Feeder Upper-Phase-I Project ” to be executed in District Jamshoro & Thatta of Sindh Province was also considered and approved. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs. 39,942.559 million and it is to be financed at a 50:50 sharing basis by the federal and the provincial government (Govt of Sindh). The project is to be executed by the Irrigation Department of Government of Sindh.

The ECNEC considered and approved a project of Govt of Punjab titled “Lahore Ring Road-Southern Loop (SL-3) Construction of Road from Raiwind Road upto Multan Road” at the total cost of Rs. 17,785.850 million without FEC. The project is to be executed in the District Lahore of Punjab province by C&W Dept Govt. of Punjab and is to be entirely financed by the Government of Punjab ADP.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a summary of Ministry of National Food Security & Research regarding project titled “Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarization Agriculture Tube Wells Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan” and allowed inclusion of existing pumping systems on small dams, ponds, and river/stream/nullah ponds, serving the same purpose as tube-wells.

A project of the Ministry of Communications was also considered and approved by the ECNEC titled “Construction of Khawazakhela – Besham Expressway (48km)” at a cost of Rs. 79,130.878 million without FEC. The project is to be executed by National Highway Authority in Districts of Shangla and Swat of KP province. The project is to be financed entirely through Federal PSDP.

Another project of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training titled “Pakistan Education Fund” was considered and approved in principle at a cost of Rs14000 million to be executed all over Pakistan by Higher Education Commission, NEST, and M/o FE&PT. The project is to be financed by Federal PSDP 2023-24, to provide scholarships.

Lastly, another project of Ministry of Communications titled “Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahwalnagar Motorway (295kms) Phase –I” was also considered and approved at a cost of Rs. 263,795.863 million to be executed in districts Bahawalpur, Kasur, Lahore, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal of Punjab province. The project is to be financed by the Federal PSDP.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal ministries and provincial departments participated in the meeting.