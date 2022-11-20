Share:

MULTAN - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Chairman Ulema Council Pakistan Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday stressed political and religious parties to be united and work for Charter of Pakistan. ‘All political and religious forces should sit together for economic and political stability in the country, suggested Maulana Tahir Ashrafi while addressing a news conference here today. Maulana Tahir Ashrafi commented that if religious forces can join hands together under Paigham-e-Pakistan, why political parties can’t get united for economic survival of the country, he asserted. He reminded that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had offered the same road map in the parliament four years ago as leader of the opposition. Appointment of COAS is the constitutional right of the prime minister, Mr Ashrafi said and added that national security issues should not be discussed on social media. He said that the country was passing through a very tough time and there was a dire need to eliminate extremism and of promotion of inter-faith harmony.