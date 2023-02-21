GST increased to 18pc from 17pc on almost all goods n Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claims additional taxes levied under the bill will help overcome economic crisis.
ISLAMABAD - In an endeavour to meet the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of a much-needed loan programme and save the country from ‘default’, the national assembly yesterday approved the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023.
The lower house of parliament passed the mini-budget, introduced in the last week, fulfilling another prior action of the IMF for reviving the loan programme for Pakistan.
The amendments passed in the house would further jack up the prices of all commodities, as GST is increased to 18 per cent from 17 per cent on almost all goods.
The PDM’s government, in order to comply with the directions of the IMF, had made an attempt to approve the amendments with an ordinance but President Arif Alvi refused to promulgate it.
With the thin presence of lawmakers, the House yesterday approved some amendments to the bill, but rejected the changes proposed by the opposition with majority.
The federal government last week had presented the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 in the National Assembly after President Dr Arif Alvi refused to promulgate an ordinance to announce a mini budget to fulfil the IMF conditions. The IMF had set prior actions for staff level agreement including increasing power and gas prices and announcing a mini budget. Following the IMF’s directions, the federal government has announced new taxation measures worth of Rs170 billion, which would fuel the inflation rate in the country that is already on a higher side.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, concluding the debate on mini-budget in the assembly, said that under the mini-budget, a fixed charge of Rs250,000 will be levied on business class tickets for Canada and America. Tax on a business class ticket to Europe will be Rs150,000 and Rs75,000 for the Middle East. The duty on cigarettes will remain as announced in the bill. He has claimed the additional taxes levied under the bill will lift the country out of the economic crisis.
Dar said that Pakistan held talks with the IMF for 10 days. “We agreed to the IMF on taxes of Rs170 billion in the negotiations,” he said. He claimed that the previous government had broken the financial commitments after violating the agreement with IMF. The Minister said the IMF backed out of the deal when there was a no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan last year. He briefed that BISP is increasing the stipend by 25 percent and the budget allocated for BISP has been increased from Rs360 billion to Rs400 billion. In the next few days, the Prime Minister will present the plan to reduce government expenditure in the House, he added In the Finance Supplementary Bill, the government has increased the standard rate of general sales tax (GST) by one percent to 18 percent. This would enhance the prices of all commodities, as GST is imposed on almost all goods. Meanwhile, the government has also enhanced the sales tax on luxury items increased from 17 percent to 25 percent. Other measures included increase in Federal Excise Duty on cement increased by 2 percent from Rs1.5/kg to Rs2/kg and enhancing FED on cigarettes, and aerated and sugary drinks. Tax on retail price of beverages will be increased by 10%. The government has announced to impose 10 percent withholding tax on marriage halls. The Finance Minister said the Senate Standing Committee on Finance had proposed some amendments related to federal excise duty on air tickets to different countries which have been adopted. He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and hoped that the revenue collection target set for the year 2022-23 would be achieved easily. The additional proposed tax measures of Rs 170 billion, he added, were not meant to bridge the gap of the collection target, rather the same would help minimize the budget deficit for the FY23. He said the IMF was much concerned over the huge losses, such as the power sector was facing losses of around Rs 1,450 billion per year. He said that a total amount of Rs3,000 billion is being spent to generate electricity while the government collects only Rs 1,550 billion. He said that due to power theft, line loss and non-payment of electricity bills, the government was facing about Rs 1450 billion deficit.