Parties sans election symbols can’t be given reserved seats: ECP

ISLAMABAD - Since a large number of independent candidates backed by PTI are constitutionally not able to get reserved seats, the top electoral watchdog has made it clear that it would not allocate reserved seats to political parties without election symbols.
The top election regulatory body, in its statement issued here on Tuesday, stated that the reserved seats will be allocated to women and minorities in accordance with the Election Act of 2017. The political parties will get share as per proportion of secured seats.
The independent candidates backed by PTI have recently agreed to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in both the Centre and in provinces. The party has also planned to collaborate with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in KP to achieve its reserved seats in the National Assembly.
Political pundits viewed that a large number of independent candidates have secured seats in the country’s political history. Majority of these independent candidates have association with PTI but they contested in the elections as independent. These PTI-backed candidates have got 90 National Assembly seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which have 75 and 54 seats, respectively.