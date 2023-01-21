Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has constituted a National Austerity Committee to conserve resources and to take austerity measures for ensuring rational utilisation of public money besides curtailing expenditure to reduce fiscal deficit.

“Keeping in view the financial challenges being faced by the country, to conserve resources and to take austerity measures for ensuring rational utilisation of public money besides curtailing expenditure to reduce fiscal deficit, the Prime Minister is pleased to constitute a National Austerity Committee w.e.f; 13.1.2023,” said a notification of ministry of finance.

The composition of the committee is as Nasir Mahmood Khosa (ex-Civil servant) convener, Minister of State for Finance co-convener and other members of the committee are SAPM on Government Effectiveness, SAPM on Finance, Adviser to PM on Establishment, Secretary, Cabinet Division, Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Secretary, Power Division, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works, Chairman, CDA, Chief Secretaries (Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan), Dr Kaiser Bengali, economist, Dr. Farrukh Saleem, economist/analyst, Dr. M. Zubair Khan, economist/consultant, and Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar, Governance Specialist Member.

The Committee may co-opt any person from public/private sector, if deemed necessary, for the purpose of this task. Under the TORs of the Committee, the government aims to reduce public expenditure and ensure fiscal discipline, take measures to economize government operations, review and rationalize size of the government to achieve optimal and smart organizational structures including review of SOEs and corporations having redundant or overlapping functions.

The Committee would invite proposals from Ministries/Divisions regarding austerity measures including curtailment of expenditure. The Committee shall submit its recommendations within 15 days for consideration of the Prime Minster. Finance Division will provide secretarial support to the Committee.