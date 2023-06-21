The power of action research

In a world where ‘money solves all problems’ is considered a strong narrative but the reality shows that the pursuit of finances for our goals often stops us from attaining the very goal itself. The prudent mind knows that funds are not the only solution to a problem. So, what is?

Humanitarian crises are almost exclusively found in areas of chronic poverty; therefore, the answer is misguidedly attributed to finances alone.

However, empirical data shows that ‘money’ alone does not lift individuals or communities out of poverty. It is an evidence-based, integrated, well thought and well-executed strategy with concerted efforts of all state, the private sector, the academia and civil society actors that bring about the desired change on a sustainable basis.

This brings us to the ‘action research’ approach which is highly underrated in the global development sector and practically non-existent in Pakistan.

Thus, it was quite revolutionary when back in June 2016 as CEO of Hashoo Foundation, I introduced it as a conscious part of our organisational strategy. As a development economist and social activist working to empower people, the Hashoo Foundation provided me with a gracious platform to experiment and implement global knowledge and local wisdom in a scientific manner.

Ever since the Foundation adopted action research as part of its strategy, we have seen incredible, long-lasting results in the communities that we have assisted. Action research enables a deep understanding of the specific context and challenges faced by communities.

It emphasizes local knowledge, exploring the root causes of issues, and leveraging knowledge as capital to bring about the desired change. This comprehensive approach helps development organizations design interventions that are tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of the client populations, increasing the likelihood of successful and sustainable outcomes.

Action research further allows for continuous learning, adaptation, and improvement of interventions in circumstances that can rapidly change and contexts where uncertainties are high. This flexible and adaptive approach lays the basis for success in interventions.

This approach has enabled us at Hashoo Foundation to correctly learn more from our experiences—both successes and failures—and improve our outcomes over time.

Not only that but since we adopted action research in 2016, our collaboration and partnerships with other development entities, researchers, and communities have not only significantly increased but have become more meaningful and impact-oriented.

This collaborative approach sets the stage for empowering people who see the demonstrated value of partnerships and in the long term, it contributes towards social cohesion and harmony.

In our action research approach, we ensure that interventions are contextually appropriate, culturally sensitive, and aligned with the client community’s aspirations and goals.