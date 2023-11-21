LHC seeks reply from FBR on sales tax collections through electricity bills

The Lahore High Court (LHC) in a hearing on petition opposing the imposition of sales tax through electricity bills, has summoned a detailed response from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Several steel mills filed the petition, challenging the inclusion of sales tax in electricity bills.

Justice Abids Aziz Sheikh held the hearing, with federal government, FBR, and DISCOs named as parties in the petitions.

While FBR claims no sales tax is collected through the bills, the court has sought clarification amidst arguments urging the invalidation of this practice.

The controversy raises concern over the imposition of sales tax through utility invoices.