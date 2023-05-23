PTI moves SC against judicial commission on audio leaks

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday challenged the judicial commission, formed to investigate the recent audio leaks, in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan filed the petition and questioned whether the federal government could select a judge of a superior court on its own, to sit in any judicial commission without the prior approval of the chief justice. He said that the only forum to investigate, proceed against a judge is Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).
The PTI requested that the top court to declare the government’s notification for the constitution of judicial commission as ultra vires to the Constitution. It further prayed that a judicial commission may kindly be constituted in the light of judgment passed by the SC regarding the illegal phone tapping…to meet the interest of justice.
It asked, “Whereas under the Supreme Court judgment, the only thing left for determination is, that under what authority of law a telephone conversation of a judge of a superior court, a prime minister or their families, parliamentarians and political workers of a party duly registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan…can be tapped and what are the consequence of such unconstitutional and illegal phone tapping?”
It questioned that whether the act of creating the commission did not amount to a confession by a sitting regime that under their nose by telephone tapping, fundamental rights as given under Article 4, 9 and 19 are not violated.
The plea continued that the self styled terms of reference (TORs) framed” by the government were politically motivated [and] aimed at effecting the independence of the judiciary and the institution.