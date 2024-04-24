Kundi stresses need to strengthen democracy

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi stressed the need for keeping democracy strong without getting into fights.

Joined by PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, at a press conference in Islamabad, he encouraged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to resolve issues through talks.



Kundi also talked about the importance of being tough on terrorism and not tolerating it at all.

Speaking on the occasion, Chan agreed with Kundi, saying elections have problems because people propagate. He mentioned President Asif Zardari's speech in Parliament. He said that people were unhappy with the PTI government because of inflation in 2018.

Chan also said that it's really important to make sure farmers get fair prices for their wheat in Punjab. He asked the Punjab and federal governments to do something about it, saying it's crucial for avoiding more problems. He hoped the price of wheat to be stable at Rs 3,900 per maund.