CM announces to convert Ganga Ram’s Taxali residence into museum.

LAHORE - Ms Kesha Ram Hinsdale, the great-grand­daughter of Sir Ganga Ram - the father of modern Lahore, met Punjab Chief Min­ister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office along with her husband Jacob Croteau Hins­dale. The chief minister appreciated the valuable services of Sir Ganga Ram in the social sector and announced the restora­tion of Ganga Ram’s residence in Taxali Gate to convert it into a museum.

Ganga Ram served the people regard­less of race and color and dedicated his life to the service of humanity; he noted and added that the world never forgets those who served human beings. “Ganga Ram is still alive in hearts”, he said.

Parvez Elahi pointed out that he built a new 200-bed emergency block in Ganga Ram Hospital in his previous tenure and inaugurated the first phase of the mother and child block in this hospital.

He said medicines were available free of cost in all the emergency rooms of the government hospitals of Punjab whereas every citizen of Punjab could get free treatment for up to one million rupees per year through the health card. Cancer treatment through modern cyber knife technology has also been included in the health card, the CM said, adding that the Punjab government had allo­cated Rs 125 billion annually for free treatment through the health card. Kesha Ram Hinsdale said that she visited Ganga Ram Hospital where patients were get­ting free medicines and the best treat­ment. “It is heartening to see the mother and child block in Ganga Ram Hospital. Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s work in the health sector is seen in the real sense for the convenience of the common man”; she said and added that she will never forget it. Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former federal secretary Salman Ghani former principal secretary GM Si­kandar, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical College Uni­versity Dr Shamsa Humayun, secretary specialized healthcare and medical edu­cation, secretary Punjab assembly, COO Ferozsons Laboratories Usman Khalid Waheed, Aamir Zafar, Sikandar Zaman and others were also present.