Friday, November 24, 2023
Improved sanitation stressed for healthy environment at schools

Web Desk
10:08 PM | November 24, 2023
National

 The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) held a function in connection with World Toilet Day to raise awareness among people about cleanliness and sanitation.

The event was held at the Government High School, Mahrrah, where the staff, students and volunteers participated in the awareness activities.

The participants underlined the need for the government to ensure the availability of toilets at schools as well as public places to ensure cleanliness.

In this regard, they said most public schools lacked functional toilets, leading to the spread of diseases among students.

Emphasising the use of latrines, health and hygiene promotion and the importance of cleanliness, the participants said concrete measures should be taken to ensure the availability of a decent toilet infrastructure at schools to provide a healthy environment for children.

