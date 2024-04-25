Police bolster safety measures following IGP’s directives

ISLAMABAD - In response to special directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad police are ramping up efforts to ensure citizens’ safety and security, a public relations officer stated on Wednesday.

A meeting convened under the supervision of DIG Safe City/Traffic at the Traffic Police Headquarters reviewed steps taken to manage city-wide traffic.

DIG Safe City/Traffic emphasized expediting the implementation of traffic laws in the federal capital and intensifying crackdowns on violators. As part of this initiative, modern mobile phones equipped with new technology were distributed to traffic officers to bolster the effectiveness of the e-challan system.

DIG Safe City/Traffic emphasized that issuing challans aims to ensure compliance with traffic laws and enhance city safety.