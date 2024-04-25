Thursday, April 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police bolster safety measures following IGP’s directives

Our Staff Reporter
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   In response to special directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad police are ramping up efforts to ensure citizens’ safety and security, a public relations officer stated on Wednesday.

A meeting convened under the supervision of DIG Safe City/Traffic at the Traffic Police Headquarters reviewed steps taken to manage city-wide traffic.

DIG Safe City/Traffic emphasized expediting the implementation of traffic laws in the federal capital and intensifying crackdowns on violators. As part of this initiative, modern mobile phones equipped with new technology were distributed to traffic officers to bolster the effectiveness of the e-challan system.

DIG Safe City/Traffic emphasized that issuing challans aims to ensure compliance with traffic laws and enhance city safety.

Woman arrested for hit-and-run on traffic officer

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1713940188.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024