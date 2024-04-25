Thursday, April 25, 2024
Women activists seeks review of Khadija suicide case

Women activists seeks review of Khadija suicide case
APP
April 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

HYDERABAD  -  A meeting of Women Action Forum held at Khanabadosh writer’s café the other day. The meeting discussed about the tragic suicide of a lab attendant Khadija from Hala Girls College who had left a letter before committing suicide mentioning that cause of suicide is harassment by the college administration. While acknowledging that suicide can be viewed as a form of murder with multifaceted reasons, the forum emphasized the need to investigate beyond the allegations against the college principal and staff mentioned in Khadija’s letter. Factors such as menial employment, institutional indifference, hierarchical systems undermining dignity, economic hardships, marital strife, and various societal pressures were highlighted for broader social scrutiny.

APP

