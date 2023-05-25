Maleeka Bokhari 'distances herself' from PTI as she gets out of jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maleeka Bokhari on Thursday announced resigning from party positions and "distanced herself" from the party.

The IHC ordered her release from the Adiala jail, where she had been detained for almost a week in connection with violent protests erupted after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Addressing a presser, she said she strongly condemned "unconstitutional and illegal" attacks on military installations on May 9, adding that it was a sad day for every Pakistani. “I want to spend my time with my family and concentrate on my profession,” she added.

She went on to say that those involved in May 9 attacks should be brought to justice, adding that peace should prevail in the country. “I’m under no pressure to quit the party,” he added.

A week ago, Ms Bokhari was arrested once again shortly after being released from custody.

Ms Bokhari was arrested outside Adiala Jail, where armed personnel of the Islamabad police apprehended the PTI leader and swiftly transported her to an undisclosed location.