Thursday, May 25, 2023
PM, FM discuss political situation

PM, FM discuss political situation
Web Desk
10:30 PM | May 25, 2023
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here met Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and held a detailed consultation on the present political situation.

The prime minister appreciated the foreign minister for exposing all over the world the false propaganda of India on Kashmir and its condemnable attempt to give a wrong impression to the world by calling recent meeting of G-20 in the occupied valley.

He also praised Bilawal Bhutto for effectively espousing the aspirations of Kashmiris during his address to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir issue was the unfinished agenda of partition of the sub-continent, he said adding the nefarious attempts of India to claim the Occupied Kashmir as its part would never succeed. Shehbaz Sharif said heart of every Pakistani beat for his Kashmiri brothers.

