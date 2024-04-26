PTI to hold countrywide protests today against alleged rigging in elections

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to stage nationwide protests today (Friday), alleging widespread rigging in elections.

According to party sources, demonstrations are scheduled to take place across the country including Lahore.

A spokesperson for the PTI has claimed that police authorities are conducting raids on the residences of PTI Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Members of National Assembly (MNAs), and ticket holders.

These actions, the spokesperson asserted, were aimed at obstructing planned protest rallies against alleged rigging in the recent by-elections.

It's worth noting that the PTI had announced these countrywide protests in response to what they allege rigging and tampering in the by-elections held on April 21, as well as the purported theft of mandate in the general elections held on Feb 8.

A few days earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), accusing it of failing to conduct the by-elections on 21 national and provincial seats transparently.

Speaking to reporters outside the Khattala polling station in Gujrat’s PP-32 constituency, Gohar called the by-elections a farce, arguing that parliament should consist of genuine public representatives with popular support, rather than those installed through electoral malpractice.

Gohar declared that the PTI would not recognise the results of the PP-32 constituency by-polls.