Saturday, April 27, 2024
Punjab Police become 'indisciplined' force, says Omar Ayub

Punjab Police become 'indisciplined' force, says Omar Ayub
Web Desk
11:57 PM | April 26, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub says the Punjab Police have become an “indisciplined” force.

“The IGP is the most corrupt officer in the department. The department is no more a disciplined force because of IGP Dr Usman Anwar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s illegal actions,” said the PTI leader in a statement issued on Friday.

“If you look at the Bahawalnagar incident, the police trespassed on the house of intelligence official. There should be judicial inquiry into the matter,” the PTI leader said.

There was no need to impose Section 144 in the country. PTI workers’ houses were being raided in the nights, he added.

“Injustice is being done to Bushra Bibi in a small room. He demands that Bushra Bibi be provided with doctors from Shaukat Khanum Hospital and that she be released in the Iddat case," Omar said.

“Around 30 million people voted the PTI and the incumbent government used the crutches of Form-47 to come into the power,” he concluded.

Web Desk

National

