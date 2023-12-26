Level Playing Field for Rioters?

A few days ago, I engaged in a profound discussion with my close family members. They expressed the view that Imran Khan and the entire PTI should be granted a fair chance, questioning why there is apprehension about them. They suggested letting them emerge from legal proceedings and imprisonment, asserting that they could return to power with a two-thirds majority, as they believe the majority of the people support them. Furthermore, they pointed to the recent Virtual Jalsa of PTI as evidence of significant public backing. While I lack the authority to determine right from wrong, I acknowledge that it is the judicial and legal system that will ultimately make such decisions.

Nevertheless, I find the act of targeting military installations, including the GHQ, and the properties of civilians within our own borders to be an unforgivable offense. Such actions are typically expected from rival countries, not from within. I don’t align myself with any political party and recognise that not everyone in PTI is anti-state. However, allowing individuals associated with unlawful activities to openly participate in elections without due process could set a dangerous precedent. Terrorist groups, like the TTP, might demand similar treatment based on claims of having popular support.

In my perspective, those who attack our Army installations, the very entities ensuring my secure living and working environment, as well as civilian properties, must face punishment. This is essential to set an example for the future and discourage such actions. The issue, as I see it, is profoundly serious and warrants thorough discussion. Democracy is not a suicide pact. While it values inclusivity and diverse opinions, it also requires protection from those seeking to exploit its openness to subvert the very principles it upholds. Denying a fair playing field to anti-state elements is a measure in defense of democratic values and the preservation of the system itself.

For me, the country and the Pakistan Army are everything. The significance of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the country cannot be overstated. In an ever-changing and complex world, the armed forces play a crucial role in ensuring the security, stability, and prosperity of a nation. Beyond their primary function of defending against external threats, the Pak Army contributes significantly to various aspects of a country’s development and global standing. Like any other army in the world, the primary role of the Pak Army is to safeguard a nation’s sovereignty and protect its citizens from external threats. The Pak Army acts as a shield, deterring potential adversaries and ensuring that the country can respond effectively to any form of aggression. A strong and capable military is essential for maintaining peace and stability within our borders.

The Pakistan Army acts as a deterrent against potential adversaries, dissuading them from engaging in hostile activities. A well-equipped and trained military presence not only prevents conflicts but also contributes to global peace. Additionally, the Pak Army actively participates in peacekeeping missions, collaborating with international organisations to uphold stability in conflict-affected regions. Beyond their traditional roles, our armed forces play a pivotal role in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during natural calamities or emergencies. Their logistical capabilities, disciplined personnel, and organisational structure enable them to respond quickly and effectively to crises, ultimately saving lives and minimising damage. Investments in the armed forces positively impact the country’s economy by generating employment opportunities, stimulating technological advancements, and fostering innovation. Furthermore, a secure and stable environment, facilitated by a robust military, promotes economic growth, attracting investments and fostering trade. The Pakistan armed forces often drive technological innovation, pushing the boundaries of research and development. Technologies initially developed for military purposes, such as GPS, the internet, and medical advancements, find applications in civilian life, contributing to progress and improving the quality of life for people. The Pakistan armed forces also play a crucial role in fostering a sense of national unity and pride. The commitment and sacrifice of military personnel create a bond among citizens, transcending regional, cultural, and socio-economic differences. The Pak Army serves as a symbol of the nation’s strength and resilience, instilling collective pride in the country’s achievements and values. A strong military enhances Pakistan’s standing on the global stage, providing it with the capacity to influence diplomatic negotiations and international relations. The Pak Army contributes to alliances, engages in peacekeeping missions, and participates in cooperative defense efforts, strengthening the country’s diplomatic position and fostering collaboration with other nations. In the aftermath of various instances of civil unrest and rioting, nations worldwide confront the challenge of preserving the integrity of their democratic processes. An intriguing aspect of this challenge lies in determining the eligibility of individuals involved in riots to contest elections. Numerous examples exist globally where restrictions are imposed on anti-state elements participating in the electoral process. In the United Kingdom, individuals with criminal records, including those arising from participation in riots, encounter limitations on their eligibility for public office candidacy. The Representation of the People Act 1983 outlines disqualifications, emphasising the importance of preserving public trust in the electoral process by excluding those engaged in criminal behavior from seeking political office.

As nations grapple with the complexities of maintaining democratic norms in the face of civil unrest, disqualifying rioters from electoral contests stands as a tangible step toward preserving the essence of representative governance. Examples from around the world unequivocally demonstrate that no one allows anti-state elements to claim a level playing field.

Readers, there is a pressing need to expedite the legal proceedings in the trial of the rioters involved in the attacks on May 9th, as it reflects the voice of the nation and the families of our martyrs. The state is ensuring a level playing field for all those not implicated in attacking military and civilian installations. It is a national demand that anti-state elements should not be allowed to emerge without strict punishment in accordance with the country’s laws and regulations.