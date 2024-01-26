Bilawal takes a dig at PML-N, says Nawaz can no longer deceive people

Taking a dig at the PML-N leadership, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated on Friday that those from Raiwind were dreaming of winning the elections while sitting at their house.

While addressing an election rally in Multan, Bilawal said that the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif could no longer deceive the people.

He asserted that the people and PPP together would hunt down the "tiger," PML-N’s electoral symbol, on Feb 8.



Bilawal expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received in Multan, and said, "While the elections are scheduled for Feb 8, the public has already made their decision today."



The young politician pledged to bury the politics of hatred and division, uniting the entire Pakistan. He also noted that a certain group had divided society and institutions.

The PPP chairman emphasised that his party prioritised the issues facing the common man in its manifesto, acknowledging that inflation and unemployment had reached unprecedented levels in Pakistan.

Bilawal promised to confront all economic challenges, inflation, poverty and unemployment with the support of the people in order to build a prosperous and happy Pakistan.

He also noted the surge in terrorism incidents, stating that despite the sacrifices made by the Pakistan army and police in the war against terrorism, these terrorists were resurfacing.

The PPP chief reiterated that upon assuming power, the PPP would provide farmers with direct subsidies and make electricity up to 300 units free for the public. He also promised to appoint a chief minister from South Punjab, in Punjab.

Bilawal urged the people to come out on Feb 8 and block Nawaz Sharif's path. "Voters should carefully consider and cast their votes wisely, not wasting the opportunity."