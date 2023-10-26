Pakistan likely to end free electricity for DISCOs, GENCOs officers

Pakistan is likely to end the provision of free electricity units to the DISCOs and GENCOs officers.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) is scheduled to meet today (Thursday) to replace the free electricity units for the officers with the utility allowance.

According to the summary, officers of the power division from grades 17 to 22 will get a utility allowance instead of free electricity units.

It is proposed to give a monthly utility allowance of Rs15,858 to the 17-grade officers of the DISCOs instead of 450 free units.

Simantaously, the officers of DISCOs from 18 to 21 will get monthly utility allowance of Rs21,996, Rs37,594, Rs46,922 and Rs55,536, respectively.

Meanwhile, 17-grade officers of GENCOs will likely receive a monthly utility allowance of Rs 24,570.

Officers of 18 grade will receive Rs26,460 monthly instead of 700 free electricity units. The GENCOs officers from grades 19 to 21 are proposed to receive monthly utility allowances of Rs42,720, Rs46,992 and Rs55,536, respectively.

Earlier, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Employees Union protested in Lahore, for the continuity of a free power facility.

A protest demonstration was held in Lahore after sources claimed that the caretaker government is considering ending free power facilities for WAPDA employees.

The President of the WAPDA Union threatened for ‘strong’ reaction if the facility of free electricity to the employees was revoked.





