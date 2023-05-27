Maryam claims Imran planned May 9 riots the way terrorists train suicide bombers

VEHARI - Chief Organiser Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of plot­ting May 9 incidents in Zaman Park and termed him the mas­termind of it.

Addressing a youth con­vention here on Friday eve­ning, she alleged that every­thing was planned at Zaman Park. She informed that emo­tions run high when she talked about disrespect of the mar­tyrs shown by rioters on May 9, adding that no one can toler­ate an attack on Armed Forces.

The enemy of the country never dared to do what Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf did on May 9, Maryam said and add­ed that she pays rich tribute to mothers of the martyrs who laid their lives for the country.

An unfortunate person might have dishonoured mar­tyrs' memorials on the day for the completion of nefarious designs as only a traitor can go to this extent, the PML se­nior vice president noted.

She said that the way ter­rorists trained suicide bomb­ers, the May 9 incident was planned in the same man­ner. Maryam maintained that only robbers were afraid of jails, adding that politicians don't fear it. PML N did not believe in taking revenge, she added.

PTI members are parting ways with the party in the same manner as they were asked to join it, Maryam said and added that all the plans made by Imran Khan including the long March, dissolution of provin­cial assemblies and attack on sensi­tive installations to turn the table for power corridors fell flat. PML Parlia­mentarians, local office bearers and a large number of workers attended the convention.