Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan summoned PTI top brass meeting tomorrow [Monday] after he announced that his party will quit all the assemblies.

In this regard, the Punjab government’s spokesperson and PTI leader Musarrat Javed Cheema said that the PTI chief has summoned meeting tomorrow in Lahore to consult party leaders on announcement over resigning from all the assemblies.

Earlier on Saturday, Addressing the participants of the long march, the former premier [Imran] said that after consulting with the parliamentary party, the date of the ‘exiting’ from the assemblies will be decided as – according to him – he has talked with his Chief Ministers in this regard. He added that the PTI could no longer be a part of the corrupt system.

At the outset of his speech, the PTI chief said that he offers an apology to his supporters of making them to wait for the power show. Many of the PTI’s supporters are stranded on the roads. Talking about the gunfire incident, he said that attempt was made to assassinate him, adding that he had a near-death experience.

Saying that was told that it would take three months for –his – wounds to heal, Imran claimed those who tried to assassinate him are still sitting in the top-level positions, adding that three people were behind his assassination attempt. He claimed that those who called cypher ‘fake’ were involved in the process of toppling his government.

Berating the – rulers and allies – of the incumbent government, Imran Khan said that there was no stone left to dishonour me. He added, "I am here today to tell you [PTI’s supporters] that the country is standing on the historic moments.

The former premier said that in the societies where there is no rule of law and justice decline. He claimed that first the rulers of the incumbent government were called ‘thieves’ and then they were given NRO behind closed doors. He told his supporters that fear makes people ‘slaves’.

The PTI Chairman once again vowed to fight for the country’s betterment till the very last moment, while he said that the nation has denounced the – rulers – of the incumbent government in the by-polls

The PTI chief made it clear that the he owns the country and the Pak Army, saying that Pakistan belongs to him and he never thought of seeking a foreign passport. He added that he feels proud that the Pak Army is powerful.

He said that 75 per cent of the country’s population – according to survey - wants election as merely the political stability could pave way for the economic growth.