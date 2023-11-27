Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

128 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

Agencies
November 27, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 128 more power pilferers in a day during the ongoing operation across the region.

The task force teams on Sunday raided at various places and got registered cases against 78 power pilferers and caught one power pilferer red-handed while stealing electricity. Over Rs 7.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers. 

DG MDA URGES OFFICIALS TO PAY FOCUS ON HEALTHY ACTIVITIES

Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram, urged the officials to pay focus on outdoor activities along with office matters.

He expressed these views while participating in a cricket match played between MDA officials here on Sunday. The DG said that organizing such programmes was beneficial for better coordination among MDA employees and for healthy activities, adding that employees should also focus on healthy activities after office work. Such activities should be done to create an atmosphere of trust among the employees. All MDA officers participated in the cricket match event and two teams consisting of MDA officers played a cricket match. DG MDA also awarded trophy to the winning team.

High-level delegation of Chinese Police visits Central Police Office

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1701011180.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023