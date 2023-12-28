Army Chief Vs Mafias

Pakistan faces the persistent challenge of organized crime, with various criminal syndicates operating within its borders. These powerful mafias, deeply entrenched in the social and economic fabric of the nation, pose a complex threat to law enforcement and society at large.

One of the most prominent and powerful mafias in Pakistan is the land mafia, particularly active in the sprawling metropolis of Karachi. With a rapidly growing population and limited urban planning, the demand for land has surged. Exploiting loopholes in property laws and colluding with corrupt officials, the land mafia engages in illegal land grabbing, encroachments, and fraudulent property transactions. This criminal enterprise displaces lawful property owners and fuels a cycle of corruption and violence.

Extortion is a common practice by various mafias in Pakistan, targeting businesses, traders, and even ordinary citizens. Extortionists often demand protection money, threatening violence or harm if payments are not made. This pervasive criminal activity not only affects individual livelihoods but also contributes to an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Additionally, there are dollar and sugar mafias involved in illegal storage and smuggling of dollars and sugar. Feudal and upper-class mafias treat lower and middle classes as subordinates, controlling resources such as jobs, tenders, and basic facilities. The influence of these powerful mafias can be observed in various aspects of society.

A report on smuggling submitted to the Prime Minister House few months ago revealed that proceeds from oil smuggling are being utilised by terrorists. The report disclosed that over 2 billion 81 million liters of oil are smuggled from Iran to Pakistan annually, resulting in an annual loss exceeding 60 billion rupees for Pakistan. It identified 995 pumps across the country selling Iranian oil, with the involvement of 90 government officials and 29 politicians in the smuggling operation. Furthermore, the report highlighted the complicity of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) vehicles in transporting Iranian oil into the country. The report also exposed the involvement of 722 currency dealers in hawala hundi business, distributed across various regions of Pakistan.

These were the bitter realities. Now come to the recent positive developments.

Recently, the daughter of a martyred soldier lodged a complaint with Army Chief General Asim Munir, prompting the Army Chief to assure a resolution to the issue and offer full cooperation. The video of Martyrs’ Day, where the daughter shared her concerns, has gained widespread attention on social media. She informed the Army Chief that a feudal in Dera Murad Jamali consistently diverts floodwater toward her house. In response, the Army Chief reassured her, pledging not to release water toward her property in the future. During the incident, the Army Chief directed staff to convey a message to the feudal, cautioning against such actions in the future, or else ‘your water will reach somewhere else.’

These formidable mafias in Pakistan not only have social implications for the country but also tarnish its global image and inflict economic losses. It is noteworthy that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, we have an Army Chief who has taken a stand against these powerful mafias. Stringent actions have been taken against smuggling, sugar, and dollar mafias. General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at GHQ in October of this year. Among other matters, the forum conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing initiatives against illegal economic activities. COAS emphasised that “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from the negative impact of such ill practices.

During an interaction with Pakistani businessmen few weeks ago, discussions centered on the critical issues of sugar and dollar smuggling, with their cessation deemed essential for economic revival. Responding to inquiries, the Chief expressed readiness to combat smuggling by fortifying porous borders. As a result of the government and army’s stringent measures, there has been a decline in dollar rates. Zafar Pracha, Secretary General of the Exchange Companies Association, acknowledged the positive impact of the Army Chief’s actions a few weeks ago, considering it the best day for the Pakistani economy. Malik Bostan, Chairman of the Foreign Exchange Association, also highlighted a shift, noting that previously people would come to buy dollars, but now, despite the availability of dollars, there is a lack of buyers.

Readers, the nation has welcomed the intervention of the Army Chief, and it is heartening for the people of Pakistan to see the mafias being checked through timely intervention. Mafias sought to create chaos in the currency market through black marketing, but the situation has improved. The State Bank and Finance are expected to use this opportunity to enhance systems. Smuggling has decreased, and the prices of the dollar, fuel, sugar, and essential goods have stabilised. The Pakistani government, Army Chief, and Pak Army have acknowledged the serious threat posed by these mafias and have taken steps to curb their influence. Positive results of these interventions are evident practically and on the ground, with the expectation that the situation will further improve in the coming days.