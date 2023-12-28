Canal desiltation plan finalised in DG Khan division: Commissioner

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Dera Ghazi Khan Division Commissioner Dr Na­sir Mahmood Bashir said on Wednesday that all canals in the division would undergo desiltation process to ensure that farmers at the tail-ends get irrigation water as per their crops’ requirements.

Presiding over a meeting via video link, the commissioner said that the desilting exercise would help avoid the wastage of precious irri­gation water.

Officials informed the commissioner a com­prehensive plan has been finalised to remove silt from all canals in the division to improve the ef­ficiency of the irrigation system.

Matters about ongoing anti-degnue and anti-en­croachment operations also came under discus­sion and the commissioner ordered to continue the campaigns and to improve municipal services with good governance.

He also ordered stricter monitoring and law en­forcement to check power theft, smuggling of Ira­nian oil, and Hawala/Hundi activities.

He announced to imposition a ban on officials going on leave without prior permission during election activities and made it clear that the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Paki­stan and its instructions would be enforced in let­ter and spirit.