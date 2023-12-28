Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM visits residence of late former foreign secretary to offer condolences

PM visits residence of late former foreign secretary to offer condolences
Web Desk
9:05 PM | December 28, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday offered his condolences on the death of former foreign secretary Riaz Khokhar and paid tribute to his professionalism.

During his visit to the residence of the late foreign secretary, the prime minister said the services of the deceased rendered for the government of Pakistan would be remembered forever.

PM Kakar said Riaz Khokhar was a dedicated officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who efficiently presented the country’s stance and policies at the international level. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani also accompanied the prime minister.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023