Share:

FAFEN says political parties must initiate comprehensive dialogue | Parties need to decide on modus operandi for facilitating voting by overseas Pakistanis, through postal ballot or through reservation of special seats.

ISLAMABAD - Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) calls upon the political parties to immediately initiate a comprehensive dialogue on addressing the weaknesses in the existing legal framework for elections in the country.

“Unless the political parties set aside their differences for upholding democracy and protecting its integrity through free, fair, and transparent elections, the country will continue to be embroiled in political instability having adverse effects on the already-fragile economy,” FAFEN considers, adding that it to be an opportune time for the political parties to make necessary changes to the electoral framework that can guarantee free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections.

For the upcoming general elections to bring stability, FAFEN proposes the formation of a cross-chamber multi-party parliamentary committee, similar to the one set up in 2014 with representation from the Senate and the National Assembly. Despite political fragmentation at the time, the 2014 Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms (PCER) was successful in developing a consensus on the reforms’ agenda, allowing the enactment of a unified election law. The Elections Act, 2017 provided for relatively more autonomy to the Election Commission and introduced reforms in election processes. The Committee, however, stopped short of addressing critical systemic issues such as improving representativeness, curbing the role of money in politics, and the use of technology in elections.

The election system in Pakistan is facing emerging challenges such as the increasing role of social media that has opened up new avenues for use of money in elections in the form of third-party financing of political campaigns including from sources prohibited by the law. Similarly, the parties need to decide on the modus operandi for facilitating voting by overseas Pakistanis, either through postal ballot or through the reservation of special seats for Pakistanis living abroad. Equally important will be legal measures to bind the Election Commission to scrutinize election results before the notification of the winners as a prerequisite for the integrity of the election outcome as well as to minimize the post-election litigation.

FAFEN believes such a political dialogue will help reduce the political tensions in the country and will ensure the conduct of peaceful elections. Considering the elections are constitutionally due by October 11, 2023, unless a political understanding otherwise, FAFEN urges the political parties to agree on a minimum, common and absolutely-must agenda for reforms, which may include the following crucial areas that need urgent attention in addition to the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020 subject to recommendations by the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary affairs.