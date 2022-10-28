Share:

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says innovative solutions, creativity and vision of Pakistan’s women will help the country overcome serious challenges, including the climate change.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan women leaders in Washington, who are currently visiting the United States on a State Department’s TechWomen Program.

He said Pakistani women leaders are proving to be a change agent in transforming the society with their talent and expertise in the latest technologies. Their skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are not only being appreciated within the country, but are also attracting international attention.

The Ambassador said that the United States remains the leader of the world in advanced sciences and latest technologies. Such opportunities must be fully utilized for self-development as well as strengthening people of people linkages.

Discussing the challenges faced by the country, especially the climate change, the ambassador urged the participants to put into service technology-based solutions in creating better awareness and preparedness to deal with the challenges of climate change.

Appreciating the utility of programs like TechWomen, Masood Khan advised the participants to use the opportunity as a platform to further build their networks and forge robust professional linkages with the area experts of their respective fields.

The participants shared their experiences during their stay in the United States and their interactions with their US counterparts and mentors.

Masood Khan congratulated women leaders on being selected for the program and getting an opportunity to represent the country in their respective areas in the United States.

The delegation comprised of Shehnaz Zakia, Associate Curator working currently with Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Dr. Amara Dar, Assistant Professor in Chemistry University of the Punjab Lahore; Sadaf Gul, Computer-Graphics expert and AI enthusiast; Anum Sadiq, Co-Founder of Deveining’s, Sadaf Shah, Drilling and Completions Engineer; and Syeda Ramla Hassan, Co-Founder of TresLogics, a new software company aimed at transforming businesses through technology.

It is pertinent to mention that TechWomen Program empowers, connects and supports the next generation of women leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics from across the world by providing them the access and opportunity needed to advance their careers, pursue their dreams, and inspire women and girls in their communities.

Six brilliant Pakistani women leaders were selected from Pakistan this year to be the part of 108 participants from 22 different countries.