Church leaders extend Christmas greetings at Nawa-i-Waqt, emphasise unity for Pakistan’s stability

LAHORE - In a significant meeting, the delegation led by Most Rev Dr Azad Marshall, Moderator/ President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind and President National Council of Churches in Pakistan, visited the offices of Nawa-i-Waqt and The Nation. The group, including Samuel Payara, President Implementing Minorities Rights Commission IMRF, Revd Shahzad Gill, Senior Chaplain to Moderator/ President Bishop, Emmanuel Pervaiz, Executive Member IMRF and Khawar Abbas Sandhu gathered for a joyous occasion of cutting the Christmas cake with Col (retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, COO of Nawa-i-Waqt Group. During the meeting, Col (retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri expressed warm Christmas wishes to the Christian community, acknowledging their active role in Pakistan’s stability and development. He highlighted the importance of unity, emphasising that The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt play a significant role in safeguarding minority rights.

In response, Dr Azad Gul thanked Col (retd) Qadri for the hospitality and reiterated the delegation’s commitment to the stability of Pakistan. The leaders underscored the crucial role of media outlets in protecting the rights of minorities, showcasing a shared dedication to the nation’s well-being.