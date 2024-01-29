Monday, January 29, 2024
ECP introduces WhatsApp helpline for election-related complaints

Helpline will facilitate registration, resolution of complaints

Agencies
January 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has taken a proactive step by introducing an active What­sApp helpline, providing citizens with a platform to register and re­solve their election-related com­plaints swiftly. 

This initiative aims to enhance accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns leading up to the upcoming general elections in 2024. Using this WhatsApp number, 0327 5050610 individuals, par­ticularly those who are speech and hearing impaired, can submit their complaints via video. The ECP has established the Election Monitor­ing and Complaint Centre (EMCC) to facilitate and address the vot­ers’ grievances pertaining to the upcoming general elections 2024. According to official sources, apart from WhatsApp, the complaints can be submitted through email at com­plaints@ecp.gov.pk, or the dedicat­ed helpline 111-327-000. The elec­tion watchdog has set up control rooms at its secretariat, as well as provincial, divisional, and district-level offices to handle the registra­tion and resolution of complaints.

At this center, the public will have the opportunity to contact and register their election-related grievances. Trained staff has been appointed at the center to ensure prompt resolution of these issues. The ECP urged people to promptly share footage of any code of con­duct violations in their areas for swift response and resolution. The control center also has social media and electronic media monitoring facility. Complaints can also be sent through fax number 051-9204403.

Agencies

