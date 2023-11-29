Talks with IMF on petroleum development levy today

ISLAMABAD - Talks between tax policy diagnostic mission of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Energy Ministry to review the initiatives under the Petroleum Development Levy on petroleum products will be held tomorrow. An IMF technical Assistance Mission on tax policy is presently visiting Pakistan to hold discussion with key government stakeholders on tax policy admission and reforms is scheduled to meet with officials of Petroleum Division, official source told The Nation.
The visiting IMF team and Petroleum Division officials will meet on November 30, said the source.
During the discussion, the IMF team decided to review the initiatives under the Petroleum Development Levy on petroleum products. Beside the petroleum levy, the mission will also discuss other revenue measures related to petroleum division, the source said. The consecutive governments of the PDM and caretaker government have jacked up the petroleum Levy on Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) to the maximum level.