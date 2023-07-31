Monday, July 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Women and Tobacco  

July 31, 2023
Opinions, Letters

A recent study has brought to light a concerning trend in Pakistan, revealing that approximately 72% of women in the country are regular cigarette smokers.

Startling statistics from the Pakistan Tobacco Board indicate an annual consumption of 80 billion cigarettes nationwide, with a significant portion being consumed by women. While specific age distribution data is not available, an extensive survey exposed the alarming prevalence of female smokers.

This revelation has sparked concern among authorities and the public, prompting calls for urgent awareness campaigns and measures to address the issue. Health experts and concerned citizens are urging the government and relevant stakeholders to take immediate action to combat this growing trend and its potential impact on public health.

Muhammad Amin,

Kech.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690601272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023