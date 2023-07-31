Women and Tobacco  

A recent study has brought to light a concerning trend in Pakistan, revealing that approximately 72% of women in the country are regular cigarette smokers.

Startling statistics from the Pakistan Tobacco Board indicate an annual consumption of 80 billion cigarettes nationwide, with a significant portion being consumed by women. While specific age distribution data is not available, an extensive survey exposed the alarming prevalence of female smokers.

This revelation has sparked concern among authorities and the public, prompting calls for urgent awareness campaigns and measures to address the issue. Health experts and concerned citizens are urging the government and relevant stakeholders to take immediate action to combat this growing trend and its potential impact on public health.

Muhammad Amin,

Kech.